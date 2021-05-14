Intertops Poker’s Triple 9: 9 $999 GTD Poker Tournaments

May 17, 2020 (Press Release) – This week, Intertops Poker is hosting nine poker tournaments, each with a $999 prize pool. Buy-in is $29, there are nine-minute blinds, players start with 999 chips and the maximum re-entries is, of course, nine.

Triple 9 tournaments start this afternoon and continue until May 27th.

“The number 9 is associated with longevity – a good trait for a poker player,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “So we’ve got some exclusive gear for nine players that grind through all nine tourneys!”

The number 999 is thought to mean completion. 9 is the last single digit, so seeing this number everywhere may suggest something is ending or will be completed soon.

TRIPLE 9s POKER TOURNAMENTS

May 17-27, every day at 4:05 pm Eastern

Texas Hold’em / max 9 re-entries

Buy-in: $27 + $2

9 min blinds / 999 starting chips

To get a seat at the table for any or all of the nine tournaments, players should go to the Tournament Lobby in either the download version of the poker client or the instant play poker app. Triple 9 tournaments are listed among all the other tournaments held daily at the busy poker site.

