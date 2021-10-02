Intertops Spooky Book of Darkness is the Halloween Slot of the Month

October 4, 2021 (Press Release) — Legendary heroes fight the forces of black magic in Book of Darkness, the Slot of the Month for October in the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker. Until October 31st, players can get up to 100 free spins on the eerie new game and win up to $250.

“We could do vampires and jack-o-lanterns for Halloween like everyone else I guess,” said the casino manager at Intertops Poker. “But I think you’ll find that Book of Darkness is spookier than any Halloween ghost or goblin you’ve ever seen!”

The Book of Darkness itself is the Wild symbol in this new game from Betsoft. When this book of spells and potions appears between to the Huntress and the Dark Wizard, a Clash for Power begins. Players then choose which heroic fighter they think will win the epic battle.

As the heroes battle through the Free Spins sequence they fill the Hero Meter. If the Huntress wins the battle by filling her meter first, 10 free spins with a 5X win multiplier are awarded. If the Dark Wizard wins, the prize is 10 free spins with extra expanding symbols.

OCTOBER SLOT OF THE MONTH: BOOK OF DARKNESS

Free spins with their deposits October 1-31, 2021.

30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit. Coupon code:TOME30

60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit. Coupon code: TOME60

80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit. Coupon code: TOME80

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit. Coupon code: TOME100

Each code can be used only once but they can be claimed in any order.

Intertops Poker is well-known for its busy poker tables, but it’s been expanding its Casino Games section and now has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers as well.