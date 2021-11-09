Introductory Bonus on 2 New Cowboy Slots at WinADay Casino

November 9, 2021 (News Release) – WinADay Casino has just added two new cowboy slots, each with its own take on the spirit of the wild west. Introductory bonuses for Cowboys vs Aliens and Texas Destiny are available until November 15th.

“Texas Destiny paints a pretty traditional picture of the old west ,” said WinADay manager, Michael Hilary. “Aliens and spaceships though… not so traditional!”

Texas Destiny is a colorful three-reel featuring a lonely Bounty Hunter and a saucy Barmaid from the town saloon. Double Wild symbols double wins and expand to fill the whole reel during free spins. Free Spin symbols trigger ten free spins with the win multiplier increasing after each spin — up to 10X on the final free spin.

The wild west meets outer space in the new Cowboys vs Aliens, a playful tribute to B-movies. Wild cowboys and fighter aliens battle to the finish in the action-packed new game. On the Cowboy side of the 7×3 grid, Mystery Coins award instant cash bonuses and win multipliers. On the Alien half, Scatters can trigger up to ten free spins. Lipstique Fishpunk is Wild and Double Wild during bonus rounds.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available November 9-15, 2021 only

$10 CASH BONUS

$22 for VIPs

Valid for players who have deposited at least $30 in the last 90 days.

Bonus code: NEWSLOTS

Wagering requirement: 32X.

Valid for Cowboys vs Aliens and Texas Destiny only.

88% MATCH BONUS

Deposits: $5 – $200

Bonus code: TRYME88

Wagering requirement: 30X.

Valid for Cowboys vs Aliens and Texas Destiny only twice a day.

Match bonuses up to $144 are also available for all slots, keno & video poker. They can be redeemed 4x a day using bonus code MATCHME.

WinADay has a huge selection of premium slots, many tied to a site-wide progressive jackpot, and a large collection of penny slots. With Thanksgiving approaching, the popular Blazing Wilds – Thanksgiving slot will be hotter than ever.