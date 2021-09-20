It’s a Big Bingo $13,000 Event in Cash Prizes at Vegas Crest Casino

Vegas Crest Casinos Big Event is this weekend, don’t miss out on a Chance at the$13,000 in prizes!

Vegas Crest Casinos Big Event is right around the corner! Play for a chance to take home a $10,000 bingo win this Saturday September 25th. All games are guaranteed to payout a total of $13,000.

Three top of the hour games will pay $3,000 total and the big event $10,000.

7pm- $1,000 Top of the Hour Game

8pm- $1,000 Top of the Hour Game

9pm- $1,000 Top of the Hour Game

10pm- $10,000 Big Event Game

There’s no need to opt in for the big event, just make sure you are registered with Vegas Crest and purchase your cards. Top of the Hour games are just $2.00 each. To make things more exciting Vegas Crest is offering their infamous buy 3 and get 2 free promo for all Top of the Hour games. Cards for the Big Event are $5.00 each with a max of 120 cards, giving all players the same chance.

Mark your calendars for some big bingo fun this Saturday. To help get started if your new Vegas Crest will credit your account with 10 free no deposit spins and then another $2,500 in casino welcome bonuses plus another 100 free spins.