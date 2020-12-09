Its a Luckyday Bonus at Las Atlantis, Up to 165% Extra on BTC

It’s your ‘lucky day’ at Las Atlantis Casino! Enjoy up to 165% extra when you use promo code LUCKYDAY.

Las Atlantis is considered a rich place for bonuses, and the tiered slot bonuses confirms this theory. Enjoy a rich bonus for a minimum deposit with your first set of deposits made with Las Atlantis.

165% slots bonus for all $150 Neosurf, BTC, Credit Card and PayID deposits

150% slots bonus for all $100 Neosurf, BTC, Credit Card and PayID deposits

140% slots bonus for all $75 Neosurf, BTC, Credit Card and PayID deposits

130% slots bonus for all $50 Neosurf, BTC, Credit Card and PayID deposits

120% slots bonus for all $10 Neosurf, $20 BTC, $30 Credit Card and $30 PayID deposits

The promo code is valid up to five times with the first five deposits after signing up to the casino. The maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10. Wagering conditions include a 35x the bonus and deposit amount. The max payout is 30x your deposit amount.

Allowed games include Real-Series Video Slots, Slots, Board Games, Scratch Cards and Keno Games.

Play Las Atlantis today and claim your boosted slot bonuses!