Its a Scary Christmas Giftback Celebration at Vegas Crest Casino

It’s a Scary Christmas Giftback this holiday season over at Vegas Crest Casino

Spin more this holiday season with Vegas Crest Casinos Scary Christmas Giftback. Earn free spins every Thursday throughout the month of December when you wager at least $50 on Merry Scary Christmas slot from Mascot Gaming.

Vegas Crest decided to switch things up a bit this holiday season by mixing the spookiness with the holly jolly festive season. When you combine these two your end result isn’t really scary, its magical especially if you win big by reaching the wagering threshold of $50 and claim your 100 free spins on BetSoft’s Lava Gold slot. This exciting slot is one of the top contenders of games Vegas Crest offers. It not only offers more chances to win big prizes, but several bonus features too.

To be eligible you must have made at least one deposit in the previous 7 days to qualify. All free spins will be credited the next day after 3am. Make sure to claim your extra spins, if not used within 24 hours they will expire.

Free spin winnings are subject to 30x wagering. Get to playing this Thursday and win more free spins every time you play Vegas Crest!