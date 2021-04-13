It’s Cashback Stampede Tuesday When You Play CyberSpins Casino

Every Tuesday join the madness, the Cashback Stampede madness when you spin the reels of the Stampede slot. You can say it’s a win, win spinuation when you play CyberSpins on Tuesdays!

With April being the month of renewal, why not renew your bankroll balance no matter if you win or lose with this fantastic cashback option.

The Cashback Stampede promotion will run every Tuesday from 12:01am through 11:59pm. To be eligible for the reward just wager a minimum of $75 on the BetSoft hit slot, and no matter if you win or lose, CyberSpins will credit your account with $75 back in casino bonuses. The cashback promotion can only be claimed once per week no matter how many times you wager over the $75 threshold on the eligible slot.

Claim your Cashback Stampede bonus today! Remember, you must be a depositing player to be eligible for CyberSpins’ promotions. To start reaping the rewards of the daily offers make the first deposit and CyberSpins will match it with a 100% bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins. This is after you play your 10 no deposit welcome free spins. The second deposit will also be matched by 150% up to $750 plus another 90 free spins.