It’s Easy to WIN, with $1K in Crypto up for Grabs at Slotslv

Slots.lv Casino has went crypto crazy! Every day in June Slots Casino is giving away $1K in crypto.

It’s easy to win, just deposit a minimum of $20 or refer someone to the casino for an entry into the daily drawings. Deposit $50 and receive 5 entry tickets. This is 5 chances to win $1,000 a day. The prize draw takes place every day throughout the month. Winners will be announced via email and contacted by the host team to confirm the win.

There’s no limit on entries, as long as you make a qualifying deposit you can accumulate as many daily entries as you want. The skies the limit when it comes to having a chance at winning some extra crypto.

Want more good news? Slotslv Casino is excited to offer all new players a special Bitcoin welcome bonus offer worth $7,500. The first match bonus will be matched 300% up to $1,500. The second through eighth deposit will be matched by 150% up to $750. Claiming your Bitcoin welcome bonus has never been easier.

Sign up and create a new account at Slotslv Casino. Visit the cashier and select Bitcoin for your deposit option. Select the 300% Welcome Bitcoin offer, and as soon as your deposit completes the bonus will be there automatically.