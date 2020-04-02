It’s Free Spins Week April 3 – 10 Exclusively at Intertops Poker

April 3, 2020 (Press Release) – Until next Friday, Intertops Poker is giving free spins on four feature-packed slots from Betsoft: Dragon Kings, Golden Owl of Athena, Stampede and Tiger’s Claw. Players can win up to $250 on their free spins.

“Does your luck really improve when you’re playing for free, or does it just seem like it?” asked Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “I don’t know… but it can definitely be fun to have nothing to lose!”

Dragon Kings features four mythical dragons that once controlled the seas. From instant prizes to duplicating wilds, each has its own unique power that can turn the tide of the game in an instant.

Players journey to ancient Greece in search of great rewards in the epic Golden Owl of Athena. Golden Owls can trigger up to 20 free spins with a Special Symbol that expands to fill the reel and award bonus wins.

Stampede is a stunning tribute to the majestic animals of the African savannah. It’s an “all-ways-pay” slot machine with 1024 possible winning combinations on every spin. Acacia Trees can trigger up to 20 free spins with Wilds that double or triple winnings.

Tiger’s Claw is a 3-4-5-4-3 slot game with 720 ways to win — many more than a standard 5×3 game. When a white Tiger’s Claw grasping a glowing orb appears on all five reels, eight free spins are awarded. Free spins can be re-triggered for a total of up to 96 free games.

APRIL FREE SPINS OFFER

Available April 3 – 10, 2020 only

30 Free Spins on Dragon Kings

Min. Deposit $25

Coupon code: KING30

60 Free Spins on Golden Owl of Athena

Min. Deposit $50

Coupon code: ATHENA60

80 Free Spins on Stampede

Min. Deposit $75

Coupon code: RAGE80

100 Free Spins on Tiger’s Claw

Min. Deposit $100

Coupon code: TIGER100

Each code can be used once only. Players have until April 17th to take their free spins. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

