It’s Monthly Mystery at Slotland Casino, Win a 30%, 50% or a 100% Reload Bonus

Plus, VIP players get more and can win a 45%, 75% or a 150% reload bonus every month!

It’s that time of the month again, and we know what that means, it’s Monthly Mystery Time! Slotland offers an abundance of monthly extras starting with their mystery slot.

Spin the Monthly Mystery Slot and claim up to a 100% bonus. Keep your eyes on the prize and take a pick from other extras that are there to help boost your cash balance from now until June 28th.

Code Valid for Deposit Redeem Wager/Max Cashout

FREECHIPS $10 at least one deposit 1x 25x/10x

GOCRYPTO 144% $10-$500 1x 33x

MEGAMATRIX 111% $25-$300 1x 29x

JUNE up to 80% $10-$300 4x per day 26x

Bonus code JUNE is worth up to 80% depending on your VIP level. Non-VIP players will receive 20%, Bronze 40%, Silver 60% and Gold 80%. The freebie $10 chip is valid for VIP players only who have made at least one $25 deposit within the last 90 days. The Megamatrix bonus code is valid for Bewitched, Sheriff’s Secret, Night in Venice and Zoomania slots only.

Haven’t used Bitcoin yet? Slotland offers a thorough detailed guide on how to deposit and use Bitcoin. Slotland’s general terms and conditions apply to all bonuses and freebies.