It’s Time for Some Fun Western Free Spins with Vegas Crests Wild West Style

Vegas Crest Casino is hosting a showdown! It’s time to have some fun, Wild West style.

Listen up cowboys and cowgirls if you are ready for a showstopping time with some extra free spins? Vegas Crest is giving away up to 250 high value free spins every Tuesday,

Friday and Sunday this month.

Deposit $50-$100 receive 75 free spins on Gold Canyon

Deposit $100.01-$250 receive 100 free spins on Well Oil Be

Deposit $250.01 or more receive 200 free spins on Smoking Gun

Deposit $250.01 or more and are VIP receive 250 free spins on Neon Cowboy

Free spins are offered on the first deposit of the day only. All free spin winnings are subject to wagering requirements.

Get saddled up and treat yourself with some high valued free spins all month long at Vegas Crest Casino! Never played Vegas Crest? Join today and get started with 10 no deposit free spins just for signing up and then up to $2,500 in casino bonuses plus another 100 free spins with the first two deposits.