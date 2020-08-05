Its Wolf Moon Thursday at Vegas Crest Casino – 200 Free Spins

It’s Wolf Moon Thursday’s at Vegas Crest, Deposit on Thursdays and Claim Up to 200 Free Spins!

Hunt down your free spins when you play Vegas Crest’s Wolf Moon Thursday’s. Make your first deposit every Thursday throughout the month and scoop up some free spins on Wolf Moon Rising. Vegas Crest promised to bring bigger and better ways to win, and they have done just that.

Claim up to 200 free spins every Thursday in August. The minimum amount of free spins to be won is 50, and the max is 200. The amount of free spins all depends on how much you want to deposit and if you have VIP status.

Deposit

$50-$100 receive 50 free spins

$100.01-$250 receive 100 free spins

$250.01 ore more receive 150 free spins

$250.01 or more and you are VIP receive 200 free spins

Terms and conditions of the Wolf Moon Thursday Free Spins is as follows; the only first deposit of the day can claim the free spins. The free spins offer cannot be combined with any other advertised promotional offer. All free spins will expire after 24 hours of being issued. You must have made at least three lifetime deposits before claiming. All free spin winnings are subject to wagering requirements.