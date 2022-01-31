Its Your Lucky Day to Play Slots at Las Atlantis Casino

By
Tanya L.
-
0
2
At Las Atlantis Casino, get a chance to win big each day by playing slots with one of 5 great Lucky Day bonuses.

Who says today can’t be your lucky day? When you play Las Atlantis Casino every day is your lucky day! Claim up to 165% bonus for slots when you deposit just $10 and use bonus Coupon Code: LUCKYDAY

  1. 165% slots bonus when you deposit $150 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID
  2. 150% slots bonus when you deposit $100 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID
  3. 140% slots bonus when you deposit $75 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID
  4. 130% slots bonus when you deposit $50 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID
  5. 120% slots bonus when you deposit $10 with Neosurf, $20 BTC and $30 with Credit Cards and PayID

It doesn’t matter which slots you play with the bonus code as a matter of fact you can play all slots including the Real-series video slots, keno, board games and scratch cards.

The bonus can be claimed just once per day. The maximum allowed bet is $10. There is no max payout, but there is a 35x wagering with the bonus plus deposit that must be met before winnings can be cashed out.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. Tanya handles all the latest casino bonus news.

