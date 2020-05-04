Join Bovada Poker’s Monster Stack Poker Tournaments

Big Stacks, Big Deals Are Waiting as the Monster Stack Series Runs from April 22nd to July 15th in Bovada’s Monster Stack Poker Tournaments

Monster Stack Poker Tournament for great prizes. Get more play for your stack when you join one of Bovada’s Monster Stack Poker Tournaments.

Monster Stack means that you kick start every event off with a big stack of chips. More chips means more room to maneuver your way around the table and the competition.

Bovada offers daily Monster Stack competitions and special events such as the Monster Stack series that is running from now through July 15th. There will be 5 events ran each day and then a $150,000 Guaranteed Monster Stack Super High Roller event taking place every Sunday and Monday nights. Buy-ins are accommodatable with every budget type as well as the prize pools, paying out a long list of winners for each competition.

Bovada Poker is the way to go! They not only offer several poker tables and competitions, but also offer daily and special poker promotions. New players to Bovada Poker will receive a $500 welcome bonus. This is a 100% match on the first deposit up to $500. New Bovada Casino players will also receive a fantastic welcome offer worth $3,000. Use bons code NEWWELCOME for a 3x redeemable bonus of $1,000 each, a 100% match with the first three deposits.