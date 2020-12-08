Join Miami Club Casino for This Month’s Cool Yule Marathon Tournament

Don’t forget to claim your daily bonus reward and join the biggest monthly tournament when you play Miami Club

Miami Club is giving away daily bonus rewards all day every day, all month long! They are also hosting one of the biggest monthly tournament events. This month’s tournament features Arctic Queen. The Cool Yule Marathon is underway and is running through December 25th. The entry fee is just $5.00 and rebuy options available for $5.00 as well. The top 10 players are guaranteed a cash prize. Everyone starts with the same $150 balance and has unlimited rebuy options.

Start every day with a healthy balance when you log in daily and claim your exclusive Daily Reload bonus. Claim up to 110%, depending on which day it is, with your first deposit of the day. For example, Tuesday’s are Tuesday Reloader landing you an extra 70% with your first deposit of the day, and Friday, Super Friday Match rewarding an extra 100% on top of your deposit.

The minimum deposit to qualify for any of the daily offers is just $25. Play Miami Club today and join the monthly tournament competition. Make your first deposit and Miami Club will match it 100% up to $100.