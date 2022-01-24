Join the Competition of Grande Vegas Casino Tournaments

Do you like showing off your competition side? Do you have slot skills that you want to show off? If you said yes, then Grande Vegas Casinos Slot Tournaments are right up your alley!

Grande Vegas offers the ultimate freeroll, buy-in tournaments and more. There are always several tournaments running at the same time with entry fees either totally free or very small. Each tournament offers its own prize pool with the majority of the offering a $250 1st place prize.

The tournament schedule varies with each tournament offering its own built-in time frame whether it be a daily or weekly competition. How do these tournaments differ from others?

Everyone has an even playing field meaning each player starts with the same amount of credits. The only advantage one player has over the other is having luck on their side. The Slot Tournaments can be played on both casino platforms; download or the instant casino.

