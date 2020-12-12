Join the Epic Holiday Party Bonuses at Miami Club and Sloto’Cash

Its a Epic Holiday Party Bonus for Casino Players at Miami Club and Sloto’Cash Casino! Claim Special December Bonuses on Holiday Slots!

Join Miami Club and receive 50 Free Spins on Cherry Blossoms using code: CBMD9. This is a no deposit required bonus with a 40x wagering requirement and a maximum cashout of $150 available December 9th – 30th for all new players.

As an extra stocking stuffer use coupon code CALLINGBIRDS to receive a 100% bonus up to $200 plus 20 spins on Birds of Paradise!

Redeem code: CALLINGBIRDS with a minimum deposit of $25 when you wager 20x. There is no max cashout and all players can claim this special offer from December 11th – 17th.

Sloto’Cash (has an extended promotion + redeem it again) on 25 Free Spins on Epic Holiday Party. Use code: EPIC25 on a no deposit required bonus with wagers: 60x and no max cashout of $180. This bonus is available December 10th – 31st for all players.

There is also a 400% up to $4000 + 100 spins on Epic Holiday Party! Simply use code: EPIC4000 with a minimum deposit: $20. Wagers are 30x and 20x and there is no max cashout. This special offer is available December 10th – 31st for all new players!