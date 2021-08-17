Join the excitement with Vegas Crest’ Magical Fantasy Bingo Tourney

Enter a world of fantasy bingo when you play Vegas Crest’ Fantasy Bingo Tourney

Vegas Crest Casino is hosting a Fantasy Bingo Tourney Saturday night with $15,000 up for grabs. Enter a world filled with fantasy bingo and wins when you join in on the excitement in the magical Fantasy Bingo Tourney starting at 8:00pm EDT.

Running until 11:59pm EDT, the tournament competition is taking place in the Tourney Bingo Room, and is guaranteed to be packed with Dragons, Unicorns and a whole world filled with fantasy characters. The way to win is to win as many multi-part games as you can. You earn points for each bingo pattern you can win.

Ranking Prize Balance

1st $300.00 Cash

2nd $150.00 Cash

3nd $125.00 Cash

4nd $100.00 Cash

5nd $75.00 Cash

6th – 10th $50.00 Free Play Bonus

If you have what it takes and can out beat all other players, you will walk away with 1st place prize worth $300 in cash. The top 10 players are guaranteed a nice cash or free play bonus.

All cash winnings don’t require any playthrough requirements. Bingo bonuses are subject to 35x before winnings can be cashed out. Vegas Crest Casino general terms and conditions apply.