Join the Mascot Tournament to Win a Share of $2,050 Over at CyberSpins

Play CyberSpins best Mascot slots for a chance to win a share of the $2,050 prize pool. The Mascot Tournament is underway and will run through November 21st so get ready for a lot of fun the next couple of weeks.

The tournament competition is offering not only a generous prize pool, but also the rights to claim your victory when you place in the top 30. How the tournament works is this; you must have funded in the previous 7 days to qualify and must ‘opt in’.

Play any of the qualifying slots to spin the best equalized spin over five rounds. If you trigger free spins in the slots they also count towards your point progression. Score the most points and you could walk away with 1st place prize worth $1,000.

The qualifying slots are at Cyberspins Casino; Queen of Spades, Book of Amaterasu, CanCan Saloon, Red Horde, Bastet and Cats, Fruit Monaco, Pinup Dolls, Fruits of Luxor, Dragons Net and Twin Fruits of Olympus

Ranking | Prizes | Balance

1st Place $1,000.00 Cash

2nd Place $500.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $150.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

21th – 30th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus

Visit Cyberspins Casino to play today!