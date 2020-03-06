Join the Rewarding Exclusive VIP Program at Slotland Casino

Reap Fantastic and Exclusive Rewards Becoming a Slotland VIP Loyalty Player: Unlock More Bonuses, Special Offers and Higher Deposit Percentages!

Slotland Casinos VIP program is more than your everyday ordinary loyalty rewards scheme. It’s an elite club that all players are invited to join. Once you join the club you unlock special treatment every step of the way with three VIP ranks to progress. There are exclusive VIP letters full of generous promotions exclusive to our VIP players.

The three rankings are Bronze, Silver and Gold status. The further you progress the greater the rewards are, but don’t despair, the lowest ranking level is just as good as all the rest. VIP players receive twice as many tickets for the cash draw than regular players. Receive a mystery newsletter bonuses with increased percentages up 45%, 75%, or 150% for VIP players.

If you think you have earned VIP status contact the customer support team and they will be more than happy to check your status. The more you deposit and play, the better your chances are in become a VIP player.

Bronze VIP Benefits

$50 Welcome Bonus

100% Welcome Match

Cashback bonus increased: $110 bonus for every $1000 deposited

VIP newsletters

Higher chances in the Weekly Draw

Monthly Bonus 50% higher

Personalized VIP service top priority customer service

Silver VIP Benefits

$100 Welcome Bonus

150% Welcome Match

Cashback bonus increased: $125 bonus for every $1000 deposited

VIP newsletters

Higher chances in the Weekly Draw

Monthly Bonus 50% higher

Personalized VIP service

Gold VIP Benefits