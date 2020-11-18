Join the Speakeasy Club When You Claim up to 165% at El Royale

El Royale is giving away a special bonus to all who wants to show off their partying skills! Join the Speakeasy Club when you claim up to 165% in extra funds to play El Royale’s great selection of slots.

El Royale is feeling a little extra giving, after all Thanksgiving is around the corner! All Neosurf and BTC deposits will receive an extra 20%.

Earn a 115% slot bonus with $10 Neosurf, $20 BTC, $30 Credit Card and PayID deposits.

Earn a 135% slot bonus with $50 Neosurf, BTC, Credit Card and PayID deposits.

Earn a 165% slot bonus with $25 Neosurf, BTC, Credit Card and PayID deposits.

The promo code NIGHTSHOW can be redeemed an unlimited number of times per day. The maximum allowed bet is $10 with no maximum cashout. Wagering requirements must be met before winnings can be cashed out. The wagering is 35x the deposit and bonus amount. Games included with the bonus are Keno, Scratch Cards, Board Games, Slots and Real-Series Video Slots.

If you are ready to show off your partying skills, and join El Royale’s list of the most memorable guests, then join today and get started!