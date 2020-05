Join Uptown Aces Daily Freerolls and Guaranteed Tournaments

Join Uptown Aces for Daily Freerolls and Guaranteed Tournaments and Get Ready to Spin for Guaranteed Prize Pools

Did you know Uptown Aces Casino is more than just an online casino where you can play your favorite games and win real cash? They are an online casino that offers daily competition with a full tournament schedule that guarantees prize pools and nonstop fun.

When you become an active Uptown Aces Casino player you gain instant access to thousands of dollars in Cash tournaments up for grabs. Daily tournament competitions range from free entries to low buy-ins for as little as $0.05.

You don’t have to be a depositing player to participate, but depositing players do have access to higher free rolls and additional tournament benefits. Tournaments are available with the download version of the casino only.

Tournament Buy-In Cost Add-On Cost Rebuy Cost Pot Starts Ends Monday Winner Takes All $0.00 $0.80 $1.00 $250.00 Monday 12am Tuesday 12pm Monday Newbies Free Slots $0.00 $0.25 $0.50 $15.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Monday Daily Nickel $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $25.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Tuesday Daily Loyalty Slots $0.00 $1.00 $0.85 $100.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Tuesday Newbies Free Slots $0.00 $0.25 $0.50 $15.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Tuesday Daily Nickel $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $25.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Wednesday Daily Loyalty Slots $0.00 $1.00 $0.85 $100.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Wednesday Newbies Free Slots $0.00 $0.25 $0.50 $15.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Wednesday Daily Nickel $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $25.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Thursday Daily Loyalty Slots $0.00 $1.00 $0.85 $100.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Thursday Newbies Free Slots $0.00 $0.25 $0.50 $15.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Thursday Daily Nickel $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $25.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Friday Super Weekend Freeroll $0.00 $1.00 $1.50 $1,000.00 Friday 12am Thursday 12 pm Friday Daily Nickel $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $25.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Saturday Daily Loyalty Slots $0.00 $1.00 $0.85 $100.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Saturday Newbies Free Slots $0.00 $0.25 $0.50 $15.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Saturday Daily Nickel $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $25.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Sunday Daily Loyalty Slots $0.00 $1.00 $0.85 $100.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Sunday Newbies Free Slots $0.00 $0.25 $0.50 $15.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm Sunday Daily Nickel $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $25.00 Everyday 12am Everyday 12pm

