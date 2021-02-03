Keep on Track this Month When You Play Slotland Casino!

February is here and this month’s slot of choice is Phantom of the Opera. Keep on track this month with prize draws for cold hard cash, daily deposit specials and more, with Valentine’s Day specials to come!

February’s prize draws will award 10 players with a cash prize. Receive one ticket entry for every 100 spins made on Phantom of the Opera.

1st place- $300

2nd and 3rd place- $150

4th and 5th place- $100

6th – 10th place- $50

44% Daily

Valid for Phantom of the Opera slot

Bonus code GOTM44 can be redeemed once per day and is subject to 23x wagering.

60% Daily

Valid for Phantom of the Opera slot

Bonus code GOTMCRYPTO can be redeemed once per day with Cryptocurrency deposits only and is subject to 23x wagering.

The promo codes are valid through February 28th. All cash prizes must be wagered at least 20x. Max cashout for the prize draws are 2x the bonus amount. Winner’s will be announced on March 17th. Slotland’s general terms and conditions apply.

Play Slotland today and get started earning your tickets into the prize draw and to start claiming your daily match bonuses!