Kick Off 2021 with 100% Extra When you Play Roaring21 Casino

Start the new month and new year with 100% extra when you play Roaring21 Casino. Deposit and receive a deposit boost with the first deposit of the month, every month!

The extra bonus is valid on the first deposit only. The minimum deposit to qualify for the boost is $35 for all deposit options except crypto deposits. Crypto deposit minimums are just $10, and if you use one of the crypto payment methods Roaring21 will credit you 105% instead of 100%. The bonus is subject to 40x wagering. The maximum allowed wager while the bonus is active is $10. Roaring21’s general terms and conditions apply.

Are you ready to start the new month and year with a boost? Play Roaring21 Casino today to get started! If this is the first time visiting the casino, and you are ready to make a first-time deposit Roaring21 has a great bonus package for new players worth up to $10,000.

The first five deposits will be matched 200% up to $2,000. Take advantage of this 5-time redeemable welcome offer today and get started playing over 500 instant play casino games.