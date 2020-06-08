Kick Off Your Week With Two Great Bonuses from Mr Green and Sloto’Cash Casino

Its Crazy Time at Mr Green Casino Plus Get 75 Free Spins from Sloto’Cash Casino Along With a $100 Token

Mr Green’s €100K Crazy Time Giveaway
12:00 CEST on June 12th – 23:59 CEST on July 9th 

Mr Green is giving away €100,000 over 4 weeks of CRAZY TIME fun! €40,000 will be won in their totally CRAZY tournaments, plus we are awarding 3,000 Crazy Timers with a share of €60,000 in our CRAZY TIME Draw at the end of the promotion.

Goddess Juno $100 TOKEN + 75 Free Spins at Sloto’Cash Casino

Juno’s might can be felt all throughout the month with a 150% 1st Bonus + 25 Caesar’s Empire Spins. Then, she will continue to protect all players with a 200% 2nd Bonus + 25 Caesar’s Empire Spins. And she will even go as far as rewarding all with a $100 Free Gift + 25 Caesar’s Empire Spins.

This June, the goddess, Juno, will hold an even more significant and powerful role among Sloto players who deposit as low as $25! Are you ready to experience all her might?

Experience Juno’s Strength with a
150% up to $1500 1st Bonus + 25 Caesar’s Empire Spins
Redeem Code: JUNO-1

Continue embracing the Goddess protection with
200% up to $2000 2nd Bonus + 25 Caesar’s Empire Spins
Redeem Code: JUNO-2

Receive after
$100 Free Gift + 25 Caesar’s Empire Spins
Redeem Code: FREE100JUNO

Terms
Deposit bonuses require a $25 min. deposit and they hold 30x roll over + 5x on spins winnings. Free Chip holds $500 max cashout. Promo codes must be redeemed in order. All offers expire on June 30th

