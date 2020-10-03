Kickstart October with an Extra 100% Slots Bonus at Cherry Jackpot

Kickstart your month with an extra 100% slots bonus when you play Cherry Jackpot Casino. Cherry Jackpot offers an extraordinary bonus for its slot players to enjoy some added play time and for a chance to land their very own jackpot.

The 100% slots bonus can be claimed one time per month. The minimum deposit to receive credit is $35 with all options besides cryptocurrencies. If you deposit via Bitcoin, Cherry Jackpot will credit an additional 5% bonus and the minimum deposit is only $10. Wagering required before winnings can be cashed out is 40x the deposit plus bonus amount. The total maximum bet allowed per spin is $10 while the bonus is activated. Once wagering is complete there is no limitations on how much you can wager per spin.

Use bonus code CHERRY200 if you are new to Cherry Jackpot for a special welcome bonus introductory offer worth 200% on the first ten deposits. This is $20,000 in free cash that can be used to start your journey with Cherry Jackpot. All games can be played with the welcome bonus package except for Roulette, Craps, Baccarat, War and Sic Bo.