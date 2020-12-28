Las Atlantis Casino Get a 280% Bonus + Up to 30 Free Spins

Las Atlantis accepts cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals and wants to offer a special bonus that can’t be refused!

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash are two of the more popular digital currencies, but Lascoin is another great option if Bitcoin isn’t available. Las Atlantis is offering 280% Match plus 20 Free Spins on Pulsar or an extra 30 free spins for a $50 plus deposit. They also offer BTC to Lascoin exchange rates.

The minimum deposit with BTC is only $20. You must use bonus code LASCOIN when making a deposit to receive credit for the extra bonus and free spins. The code is valid on the first five deposits only. Las Atlantis is limiting the maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active to $10 per spin. The promotion is subject to 35x wagering. Games allowed to be played include Keno, Scratch Cards, Board Games, Slots and Real-Series Video Slots.

Play Las Atlantis today and start enjoying your extra bonus rewards. New players receive a generous 260% match with the first deposit. The minimum deposit with Neosurf is only $10, $20 for BTC, $30 for POLi and Credit Cards.