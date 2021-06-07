Las Atlantis is Offering Free Spins on Their New Game this Month

Enjoy up to 180 free spins on Las Atlantis Casinos new game Asgard Deluxe this month when you make a qualifying deposit. Depending on your deposit amount will determine the awarded free spins.

Bonus code GOLDKONUNG is valid for up to 180 free spins on Asgard Deluxe at Las Atlantis Casino. Make sure to enter in the special bonus code before making your qualifying deposit.

Deposit $30 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID and receive 100 free spins

Deposit $60 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID and receive 120 free spins

Deposit $90 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID and receive 150 free spins

Deposit $110 or more with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID and receive 180 free spins

The minimum deposit to qualify for the free spins is just $30. The maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10. There is no max cashout. All free spin winnings are subject to 20x before winnings can be cashed out. The allowed games include Board Games, Scratch Cards, Real-Series Video Slots and Slots. The free spins are rewarded on the Asgard Deluxe slot only.