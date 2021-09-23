Las Atlantis Welcomes Players with 280% Up to $14,000 Slot Bonus

Play Las Atlantis for as little as $10 When You Join the High Tech Paradise, Receive a Welcome Bonus of 280% Up to $14,000 Slot Bonus

Did you know you can play Las Atlantis Casino for as little as $10? Las Atlantis offers several different banking options making it easy for players to fund their account, and since they offer a variety of payment methods, they are able to accommodate smaller deposit amounts.

Currently you can deposit with Neosurf, Bitcoin, MasterCard, Visa, Ethereum and PayID. Payout options are the same with an added option of Bank Wire. Each payment method has its own timeframe, limits and fees. Credit Cards, Neosurf and PayID are instant while Bitcoin and Ethereum can take up to 15 minutes to complete.

Las Atlantis Casino also welcomes all new players to the casino with a 280 Slots Welcome Bonus up to $14,000. This bonus can be claimed up to 5 times and has a max cashout of 30x the deposit amount. So, let’s say you deposit $100 you can cashout $3,000 when you claim the welcome bonus offer with the deposit.

The maximum allowed bet is $10. Wagering requirements are also 30x the bonus plus deposit amount. Games included in the bonus are Board Games, Scratch Cards, Keno, Slots and Real Video Slots.