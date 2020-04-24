Level Up To Gold VIP Status at Slotland Online Casino

Reap the Endless Rewards of Becoming a Slotland VIP! Level Up to Fantastic Bonuses Including Cashbacks and Personalized Services

Reap the endless rewards of being a Slotland VIP! Slotland’s elite club is open to everyone, no special requirements needed, just be a real-money depositing player and as soon as your lifetime deposits accumulate over time you are in! The VIP program is made up of three different levels. Each one rewards bigger and better perks. The three levels are Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Every entry into the VIP program starts out with Bronze status. Bronze VIP benefits include some fantastic rewards; $50 welcome bonus, 100% welcome match, cashback bonuses, monthly bonuses, twice as many weekly draw ticket entries and personalized VIP services.

Progress to Silver VIP and receive a $100 welcome bonus, 150% welcome match, increased cashback bonuses, monthly bonuses and personalized VIP services. You can’t get any higher than Gold status. Gold status is what every player seeks. Gold VIP benefits are out of this world with a $200 free welcome bonus to celebrate your elite status, 200% welcome match, top priority personalized VIP services, mystery newsletter bonuses and monthly reload offers wroth 45%, 75% and 150%.

If you want to be treated like a VIP player join Slotland Casino today! All new players receive a special $33 no deposit free chip with bonus code FREE33CSRP and a first time depositing bonus worth 200%.