Live Casino Cashback Special Exclusively at Cyberspins Casino

Enjoy 50% cashback on all your live casino losses when you play CyberSpins

CyberSpins Casino is offering a Live Casino Cashback Special. It doesn’t get any better than winning even when you lose, does it? Claim up to 50% on all losses made playing any of the live dealer games between June 11th through the 13th and then again on June 25th through the 27th.

Live games are a lot of fun, but when you lose it takes half the fun out, until now! CyberSpins Casino wanted to come up with something that would put the fun back into losing and they did just that with this incredible cashback special. What separates this cashback bonus from all the rest is that this bonus is based on your total loss not just your gameplay.

The bonus is calculated on the total losses on that day between 12:00am EDT until 11:59pm. The bonus will be credited to eligible accounts the following day. The best part about this? You can claim the second day of bonus cashback from using your current cashback bonus. The bonus is capped at $500 for each day the promotions runs.

The bonus is subject to 35x wagering exclusively at CyberSpins Casino. Players must have made at least one deposit in the previous seven days to be eligible. All cashback bonuses must be claimed within seven days.