Low on Cash? Play Casino Extreme for Some Superpower Bonuses

If you are low on cash and are looking to boost your deposits, you better hurry over to Casino Extreme and take full advantage of their Superpower bonus of 678% on Thursdays only.

Sound to good to be true? We thought so too, but it’s definitely true! Make a deposit between $20 and $200 with promo code SUPERPOWER and Casino Extreme will boost your deposit by 678%. The maximum bonus amount is $678. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The bonus is playable on all non-progressive slots with the exception if the 777 slot. The max cashout is 10x whatever your deposit is.

Casino Extreme likes to keep things all fair, across the board, and have implemented a $10 maximum allowed bet with the promotion. All deposit amounts are set in USD. Most games are valued at $1 in wagering while the bonus is active. Make sure to check the specific terms and conditions in the cashier section after the bonus is claimed. The Superpower bonus cannot be claimed in conjunction with any other bonus.

New players can claim a $3,000 welcome bonus with the first three deposits using bonus code EXTREME.