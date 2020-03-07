Magical Month at Intertops Poker with Leprechauns, Faeries and Free Spins

March 10, 2020 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – As St Patrick’s Day approaches, Intertops Poker is giving free spins on it’s Irish-folklore game, Charms & Clovers March 10-16. But there’s faeries as well as leprechauns in the forest this month with free spins on the enchanting Faerie Spells as well.

“Do leprechauns and fairies really exist?” asked Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “It’s fun to think so, isn’t it?! One thing I do know is, there’s nothing more magical than winning real money on a free spin!”

Irish mythology comes to life in Charms & Clovers, a 40 payline progressive video slot with four-leaf clovers, pots of gold, and horseshoes. Its sixth reel controls four lucrative bonus features including a Money Wheel that you spin to win one of three jackpots. Pots of Gold give 8 free spins with up to 3 extra Wilds. Gold Bonus symbols trigger a bonus game where players choose one of five pots of gold to win up to 20X their bet.

Scatter symbols explode allowing new symbols to take their place, Woodland spirits brew potions in the shadows, and any toadstool can hide a hoard of treasure in the mystical Faerie Spells slot game. Deep in an enchanted forest, the Faerie Queen helps players discover hidden win multipliers and she can trigger the game’s unique four-tiered jackpot game.

MARCH FREE SPINS OFFER

Available March 10 – 16, 2020 only

30 Free Spins on Charms and Clover

Min. Deposit $30

Coupon code: CLOVERS

70 Free Spins on Faerie Spells

Min. Deposit $60

Coupon code: FAIRY70

Each code can be used once only. Players have until March 23rd to take their free spins. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

Originally Intertops Poker added a few slots and table games to give their poker players a break from Texas Hold’em and Omaha Poker. But now they have a wide selection of casino games from three top suppliers including Betsoft and these days they’re as well known for blackjack bonuses and slots tournaments as they are for their busy poker rooms.