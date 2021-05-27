Make Your Match When You Play Slotland This Week!

Slotland is running a few specials from now through May 30th! The first one is a mini slot spin to win up to 100% bonus to be used the first part of June.

Next up, is make your match at Slotland Casino! Claim one, or all of the special bonuses to boost your bankroll whether you want to play a few slots or go for a progressive jackpot.

Bonus/Code/MAYSPECIAL

125% for Gold levels

100% for Silver levels

90% for Bronze levels

80% for all other levels

This bonus is valid on all slots and keno. The minimum deposit is $25-$300. Wagering requirements is 30x.

Bonus code WINNER

90% for all Progressive Jackpot Games. The minimum deposit is $30 up to $300. This bonus code can be redeemed two times and is subject to 28x wagering.

Bonus code MATCHME

Bonus code MATCHME 62% daily for all slots, keno and progressive jackpot games. The minimum deposit is $25-$300 and is redeemable 3x and is subject to 26x wagering.

Bonus code MATCHXTRA

Bonus code MATCHXTRA 33% extra for all slots, keno and progressive jackpot games. The minimum deposit is $5-$250 and is redeemable 3x per day, and subject to 24x wagering.

Visit Slotland Casino to claim this special offer!