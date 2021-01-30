Miami Club Casino is Offering Up a 25% Rebate Offer

Claim your 25% rebate offer when you play Miami Club. The rebate bonus is valid on all deposits made bonus free. If you prefer to play the games without claiming a bonus the rebate offer is for you. There’s no better feeling to come out a winner even though you lost your deposit!

In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have made a real money, bonus free deposit. Your account balance must be less than $1.00 and you must have less than 2,000 rewards points in your rewards account. If you have a pending withdrawal you will not be eligible to claim the rebate.

To claim the rebate contact Miami Club’s customer support department and put in a request for the rebate bonus to be added. If all eligibility requirements are met the bonus will be added instantly. Make sure to contact customer support within 48 hours after the qualifying deposit is made or you forfeit the bonus. The maximum rebate allowed amount is $200 per deposit request.

The rebate bonus is subject to 20x the bonus amount. Although the rebate offer is not valid with any other bonus promotions, if your new you can still claim the welcome bonus. Miami Club welcomes new players to the casino with a 100% match up to $100. This welcome bonus is valid with the first eight deposits.