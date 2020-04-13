Miami Club Easter Marathon Continues All Week Long

There is Plenty of Tournament Action at Miami Club Casino This Month with There Easter Marathon – Prize Pool is Up to $3,719.37

Play Miami Club Casino for the rest of the month for some great Easter Tournament action. Miami Club has been running its Easter Marathon all month with 7 days to go. The game name for the Easter Tournament is Funky Chicks. Buy-in costs just $5.00 with rebuys $5.00 as well. As of current, the prize pool is up to $3,719.37 and climbs as new players join.

Each and every single day Miami Club hosts a daily freeroll tournament. It’s free to join with rebuys costing literally anywhere from $1.00 up to $3.00. The prize pools are guaranteed and maxed at $100 with tons of prize spots available to win. The best part about the freeroll competitions is that players do not have to be a depositing player to join and win free money. If you do want to deposit, we have an exclusive welcome bonus for you to claim!

Make a first deposit and Miami Club will match it 100% up to $800. The next seven deposits will also be matched by a 100% as well. The welcome bonus comes with a 20x wagering requirement before winnings can be transferred.

Miami Club Easter Marathon: This week’s special offer: 150% match bonus up to $150! plus 50 free spins on Funky Chicks slots! Use coupon EASTER, until Apr 16th!

Date: Mar 10 – Apr 16

Game: Funky Chicks

Entry: $5

Rebuy: $5

Prize Pool: Winner gets 30% of prize pool