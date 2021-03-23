Miami Club is Offering Free Cash and Epic Tournament Events 

The month of March may be almost over, but rest assure there are still plenty of tournament competitions and a great cash offer that can’t be refused! If you haven’t yet, claim your $20 free cash offer. Instant bonus code MIFREE20 is valid for $20 free one time this month if you are a Miami Club casino member.

Miami Club does offer the biggest tournament competitions with month long events, free-rolls, high roller events and more. The Month Long $5,000 epic tournament features Magic Monkey II. First place prize is a guaranteed $1,500 with $750 for 2nd, $500 for 3rd, $250 for 4th and 5th and $100 for 6th through 10th. The entry fee for the tournament is just $5.00 with a start balance of $150. There are unlimited rebuy options for $5.00 as well.

The tournament competition has been running all month with it ending on March 31.

Remember the instant bonus code for $20 free is something Miami Club gives away to its casino member players. To become a Miami Club casino member all that you need to do is sign up, take advantage of Miami Club new player welcome bonus worth up to $800. The first and next 7 deposits will receive a deposit match worth 100% up to $100.