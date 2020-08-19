Miami Club Offering a $5K Cleopatra’s Pyramid II Tourney

Miami Club – Play in the Month Long $5,000 Tournament Featuring Cleopatra’s Pyramid II. Enter to Win a Part of the Guaranteed Prize Pool!

Sign up for the month long $5,000 tournament featuring Cleopatra’s Pyramid II for a chance to walk away with a share of the $5,000 guaranteed prize pool. First place is paying out $1,500 cash and there are a lot more prizes to be won, up to 10th place at Miami Club.

To start spinning the reels of Cleopatra’s Pyramid II just go to the tournaments section of the casino, look for the Month-Long competition and join. The entry fee is $5.00 and rebuy fees are $5.00 as well. Every player will get a start balance of $150, the same with rebuys. There are no limits on how many times you can rebuy.

Rank Cash Prize

1 $1,500.00

2 $750.00

3 $500.00

4 $250.00

5 $250.00

6 $100.00

7 $100.00

8 $100.00

9 $100.00

10 $100.00

Miami Club also offers several free-roll tournaments that includes keno, blackjack, video poker, slots and more. Join in on all the tournament action today! Miami Club Casino is welcoming all new players, including players from the USA, with a $800 welcome bonus. The first deposit will receive a 100% match up to $100. This can be claimed up to 8 times.