Midweek Madness Going on at Desert Nights Casino All Week Long

Midweek will be here before you know it! Cash-in on a great 250% Midweek bonus when you play Desert Nights Casino. There’s no more mid-week blues when you claim up to $625 on a deposit worth at least $40.

Every Wednesday, or as Mike would call it, Hump Day, claim up to an extra $625 extra. Playthrough is just 45x the deposit plus bonus, and there is no max cashout. Complete the wagering requirements and take home what you win!

You must be a depositing player to take advantage of the mid-week top up. No worries if you haven’t played Desert Nights yet! All new players are offered not one, but two welcome bonus offers. The first one is a $10 free no deposit bonus that can be used to test out the games and site. There is a 50x wagering on the no deposit that must be complete before cashing out the max of $170.

The second welcome offer is worth $2,550. This bonus consists of a $50 free welcome reward that will be credited on the 1st deposit. The 1st deposit will receive a 100% match up to $1,000 and then the 2nd deposit another 100% up to $1,500.