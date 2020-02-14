Monday Magic Token Rewards When You Play Desert Nights Casino

Magic Tokens are Awarded Every Monday at Desert Nights, Make a Deposit and Have a Minimum of $25 in Net Losses for the Previous Week

Get the beginning of a new work week off to a great start with Desert Night Casinos Monday Magic Token Rewards. Monday Magic Token Rewards is a cashback scheme that will pay out a percentage of all losses from the previous week’s play. Up to $170 will be credited to all qualifying accounts. To be eligible for the bonus, one deposit must be made in the last seven days and have a minimum net loss of $25.

PREVIOUS NET LOSSES (7 DAYS) FREE MAGIC TOKEN REWARD PLAYTHROUGH MAX. CASH-OUT $25 – $99 $10 40x $250 $100 – $149 $20 40x $300 $150 – $249 $35 40x $350 $250 – $349 $55 35x $550 $350 – $499 $85 30x $850 $500 – $699 $110 30x $1,100 $700 + $170 30x $1,700

Desert Night Casinos Magic Tokens are awarded to all eligible accounts every Monday. Desert Nights has restricted the games that can be played with the tokens. All slots, keno and scratch cards are allowed.

Make sure to join Desert Night Casinos today if you haven’t already. The casino is a USA friendly casino that accepts players from most states and welcomes players with two different welcome bonuses; $10 free no deposit bonus and a $2,550 deposit welcome match for the first two deposits.