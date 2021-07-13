Monthly Rewards are Up for Grabs When You Play Roaring21 Casino

The month of July is only half over and if you haven’t taken advantage of Roaring21’s 100% Monthly Slot Bonus and 150 Monthly Spins now is the time.

Roaring21 offers some great daily, weekly and monthly rewards for its players and receiving an extra 150 free spins and a slots boost

Claim the 100% Monthly Slots bonus when you deposit at least $35 or $10 with cryptocurrencies. This bonus can be used one time per month and is subject to 40x wagering. When you deposit using cryptocurrency Roaring21 will credit an additional 5%.

150 Extra Spins will be awarded when you deposit $55 ore more and redeem the Monthly Spins bonus.

This bonus is only redeemable one time per month and is subject to 40x wagering. The total maximum allowed bet for both bonuses is $10. When requesting a withdrawal, the bonus will be automatically removed from your balance. Roaring21’s general terms and conditions apply.

Roaring21 can be played by downloading the software or logging in through the web browser-based casino. New players can sign up and create a free account and claim up to $10,000 in casino welcome bonuses with the first five deposits.