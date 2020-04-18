New Diamond Fiesta, Coming Soon to Intertops Casino Red, has New Expanding Reels. Introductory bonuses include up to 50 free spins

April 20, 2020 (Press Release) – Arriba, let the fiesta begin! On Wednesday, Intertops Casino Red will add Diamond Fiesta, a spicy new Mexican-themed slot with Realtime Gaming’s new Expanding Reels feature. Introductory bonuses, including up to 50 free spins on the new game, will be available from April 22nd – May 31st.

Red hot Chilli Peppers, Maracas, and shots of Tequila spin on the reels of this joyful new game along with a serenading Skeleton dancing with a smiling Señorita.

“There are three special symbols to watch for in this game: The Diamond, Senor Skeleton and the Skull,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “The Diamond wins free spins and instant prizes – four can trigger Expanding Reels. The Skull awards Free Spins with extra Wilds. And Senor Skeleton is Wild!”

Free spins and Expanding Reels can make for some mucho grande wins in this new slot game. Six Diamonds anywhere on the reels wins three free spins where players collect Diamonds to win instant jackpot prizes. During free spins, Diamonds in all four corners trigger Expanding Reels. Players tap the corner of the grid to expand the reel grid – up to eight reels wide and four rows high – to create additional chances for winning combinations.

Three or more Calaca Skulls start the Free Games feature which has extra Wilds and Diamonds added to the reels.

DIAMOND FIESTA INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Bonus: 125% up to $500 + 50 spins

Bonus code: DIAMOND

Min. deposit $20

Available until May 31, 2020

Free spins are only valid for Diamond Fiesta and subject to 10x wagering. Standard 30X wagering requirements apply for the deposit bonuses.

Intertops Casino Re has been entertaining players all over the world for over twenty years. One of the world’s oldest and most trusted online casinos, it has a huge selection of slots and table games. Until May 4, players continue to compete with each other for top prizes in the $240,000 “Bunny Run” Casino Bonus Contest.

