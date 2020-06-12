New Mr Mostacho Slot Release, Free Spins and New Welcome Offer

New Mr Mostacho Slot from ReelNRG, Plus Three Fantastic Casino Bonuses at Sloto’Cash, Miami Club and New Welcome Bonus at Slots Million

Mr Mostacho Slot Release

ReelNRG has a new slot, Join their friendly Mexican amigo in this extremely volatile slot adventure! Scoop up spicy-hot features of multipliers of up to 500x, or an epic free spins feature with extra chances to win. Mucho volatility, mucho prizes and mucho reasons to play!

Exclusive Casino Bonuses

Play ‘Dr. Winmore’ and ‘Cleopatra’s Pyramid II’ with 150 Free Spins! First Slotocash has 100 Free Spins on Dr. Winmore using code: JUNE100WINMORE. This is no deposit required bonus available June 12 – 13 for new signups.

There is also a 450% up to $4500 + 45 Free Spins on Dr. Winmore at Slotocash using code: MADBONUS450 with minimum deposit of $20 for new players June 12-13th.

Miami Club Casino is giving new players from June 10th – 30th 50 Free Spins on Cleopatra’s Pyramid II using code: CPMJ10, this is a no deposit required.

Also, all players at Miami Club Casino will receive a 100% up to $200 + 50 spins on Dolphin Reef using code: SURFSUP.

Slots Million has a new welcome package for FINLAND casino players who will receive a 500€ Welcome Bonuses + 50 Extra Spins Offer when they join. Wagering: 40x (Bonus only – non sticky bonus) Max bonus bet: 5€ – Minimum deposit: 10€

Here’s the breakdown:

1st step: 100% up to €200

2nd step: 30% up to €300 + 50 Extra Spins