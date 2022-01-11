Opt In at Cyberspins to Spin & Win $1,000 in Cash with Betsoft Slots

Spin & Win with Betsoft, The First-Place Winner in this Promotion will Take Home a Cool $1,000 in Cold Hard Cash!

Spin and win with CyberSpins and BetSoft January 17th until the 30th; running for 2 weeks in January. Get ready for a new, exciting promotion with a special bonus that will be worth while every time you play for a chance to take home $1,000 in cash.

Play any of the qualifying BetSoft slots to achieve the best equalized win over five consecutive spins; Quest to the West, Return to Paris, Hat Trick Hero, Wild Drops, Stampede, Fruit Zen, Lava Gold, Charms and Clovers, Tower of Fortuna and ChilliPop

Prizes

1st place- $1,000 in cash

2nd place- $500 casino bonus

3rd place- $150 casino bonus

4th place- $75 casino bonus

5th place- $50 casino bonus

6th-10th place- $25 casino bonus

11th-20th place- $10 casino bonus

21st-30th place- $5 casino bonus

All in-game bonus features will count towards your equalized win. You must have funded your account in the previous 7 days and opt in for your spins to count. 1st place is wagerfree, but the casino bonuses do come with playthrough requirements of 35x before winnings can be cashed out.

Mark your calendar for January 17th! Get ready and get prepared today when you sign up to play CyberSpins.