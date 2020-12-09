Play Bingo Get 100 Xmas Spinback Spins at Vegas Crest Casino

Vegas Crest Bingo is hosting a Xmas Spinback Special every Thursday! Win 100 free spins just by playing Bingo every Thursday during December.

Tis the season to be jolly when you play your free spins on Take Santa’s Shop slot. Better bring your Santa hat and get ready to have a holly jolly good time!

To qualify for the 100 free spins all that you have to do is wager at least $50 on the bingo games in the Christmas Bingo room on Thursday’s from 12:01am EST until 11:59Est. As soon as you qualify for the spins just open up Take Santa’s Shop slot and have fun.

The Xmas Spinback Special is available each week. At least one deposit must have been made in the previous seven days to participate. Free spins must be claimed within 24 hours after receiving them. All winnings from free spins are subject to wagering conditions set by the casino.

To keep the festivities going there will be chat games with the chat hosts, you can chat with other bingo players and play slots while enjoying your bingo games.

To get started and to qualify for your free spins sign up today. Vegas Crest is giving all new players 10 no deposit free spins and $2,500 in casino bonuses with the first set of deposits.