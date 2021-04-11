Play BoVegas Casino & Claim 250% Extra to Spin Your Favorite Slot

BoVegas has some great monthly bonuses for slot and card lovers. Claim up to 250% extra to spin your favorite slot, or up to 125% to play a few hands of your favorite card games.

Caribbean Draw Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, Blackjack, Face Up 21, Perfect Pairs, Red Dog, Suit’ em Up, Texas Hold’em Bonus and Super 21 are just a few examples of the card games offered. The slots are one of the biggest games’ categories with too many to list.

BoVegas offers literally hundreds of different slots including 3-reel classics, 5-reel video bonus and progressive jackpots.

Deposit Match Free spins

$25+ 105% 25

$75+ 140% 35

$150+ 195% 55

$250+ 250% 75

Bonus Code for slots – JUSTMARRIED

Deposit Match Bonus

$25+ 80%

$75+ 100%

$150+ 125%

Bonus Code for cards- CARDSFUN

Claim your monthly bonuses today or the fantastic welcome bonus if this is your first time playing BoVegas. The welcome bonus is a generous one with $7,500 in bonuses waiting with the first three deposits.

1st Deposit claim 200% up to $2,000 with bonus code: COOLBV200

2nd Deposit claim 250% up to $2,500 with bonus code: COOLBV250

3rd Deposit claim 300% up to $3,000 with bonus code: COOLBV300