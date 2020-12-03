Play Casino Extreme’s Xmas Match Game for Extra Rewards in December

Casino Extreme is in the giving spirit and is offering its players the chance to match up some extra Christmas rewards this month. They have introduced their Xmas Bonus Match for a chance to test your memory and boost your chance to win.

The goal is to match two tiles with identical symbols to win. If you don’t find a pair of matching tiles, keep trying until you find a matching pair. When you find a matching pair you will win that corresponding prize. Once you find a matching pair click on the side panel to reopen any more matches.

50% match plus 15 free spins

65% match plus 25 free spins

55% match plus 50% cashback

30% match plus 50% cashback

80% match for slots, keno and video poker

120% match plus 35 free spins

160% match for slots only

40% match for slots only

125% match for slots, keno and video poker only

85% match plus 50 free spins

Each of the promotional bonuses are subject to their individual terms and conditions. A minimum deposit may be required along with wagering requirements.

Tis the season to be rewarded! Play Casino Extreme today!