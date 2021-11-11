Play Cherry Casinos Lightning Tournament and Walk Away a Huge Winner

From now through November 15th play in Cherry Casinos Lightning Tournament and you could walk away a winner with a share of the $15,000 prize pool.

1st place is taking home $6,000 all by themselves, but there are plenty of cash prizes to go around. In total the top 50 players are guaranteed a cash pay spot. How do you participate and get your name on top of the leaderboard?

This is easy just play Evo’s Lightning Blackjack or Lightning Roulette and earn points for your net profit. How this works is like this; for every $1 you make in profit you earn 1 point. Only winning rounds are counted towards your point progression. The player at the end of the promotion who has won the most points will be deemed the winner.

$15,000 Prize Pool Payouts

1st place- $6,000

2nd place- $3,000

3rd place- $1,500

4th place- $750

5th place- $500

6th-10th place- $250

11th-20th place- $100

21st-30th place- $50

31st-50th place- $25

Get started today earning your points and secure your spot across the leaderboard. Cherry Casino welcomes new players with 200 free spins with the first $20 deposit.