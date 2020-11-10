Play Cherry Jackpot Daily for Fantastic Weekly Bonuses and Rewards

When you play Cherry Jackpot you agree to their terms for daily, weekly and monthly bonuses. One of Cherry Jackpots fantastic weekly bonuses is the 80% Weekly Slot Bonus.

This special bonus can be used up to two times per day every day. A minimum deposit of $35 is required for all deposit options but cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency deposits only require a minimum of just $10, and an extra 5% bonus, so 85% total. The total maximum allowed bet is $10, no max cashout.

Another popular reoccurring bonus Cherry Jackpot offers is their 150 Monthly Free Spins. All it takes to claim the 150 free spins is a $55 deposit. The extra spins will be valid on the Asgard slot only. The 150 extra spins is valued at $45. The same bonus terms apply to the free spin winnings; 40x wagering and no max cashout.

Get started with Cherry Jackpot with a special introductory offer worth 200% with not just the first deposit, but the first ten deposits. The total welcome package is worth $20,000!

This amount is unheard of, but not unheard of when you play Cherry Jackpot! To claim the massive welcome gift, use our exclusive promo code CHERRY200.

