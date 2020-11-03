Play CryptoSlots Jackpot Trigger for a Chance at a Million

CryptoSlots Offers Everyone a Fair Chance at Winning the Million-Dollar Jackpot with its Jackpot Trigger

Everyone gets a fair chance at winning the million-dollar jackpot with CryptoSlots’ Jackpot Trigger! Jackpot Trigger is one of CryptoSlots’ unique jackpot games that offers its own personal jackpot.

Win your million by earning jackpot tokens as you play any of CryptoSlots games. For every $100 won you earn 1 token. All it takes to play is just one token. The tokens never expire, so use them as you earn or save up for some serious play! One token is equal to one bet per payline.

Winning the Jackpot Trigger is easy! Match up colors and numbers to bring you wins. Matching both will higher your wins with prizes ranging from $1.00 all the way up to the big money; $1,000,000. Jackpot Trigger offers a Hold Feature that is available for any spin that is a non-winning spin. You can hold any symbol and color to try for a match.

All winnings are real money wins and will be transferred to your real cash balance instantly. Earn your jackpot fair and square! CryptoSlots guarantees that every spin is verified as fair and truly stands by the Provably Fair Game.